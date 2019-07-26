PITTSBURGH - Have your sunglasses handy Friday afternoon as we will see plenty of sun.
If you're heading to Steelers Training Camp, plan on the low 80s and a light southeast wind.
Grab your umbrella if you live in Greene or Fayette counties or in western Maryland or West Virginia. There could be some showers or isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon.
The humidity builds into the weekend and so does the heat. An isolated shower or storm is possible across our area Saturday afternoon.
High temperatures will climb into the mid-to-upper 80s.
