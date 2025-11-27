Gusty winds, cold temperatures for Thanksgiving

PITTSBURGH — Gusty winds and cold temperatures will be uninvited guests at the Thanksgiving table on Thursday.

Wind chills will be in the teens to low 20s through much of the day, and wind gusts could be as high as 30-35 m.p.h.

Scattered snow showers will develop through the afternoon with the steadiest snow and the best chance for accumulation north of I-80.

Travel will become difficult in spots as you head towards Erie or Buffalo, so allow some extra time and check the forecast often.

As winds shift more from the NW late Thursday into Friday, a few bands of snow could slide farther south towards Cranberry in Butler County or Pittsburgh, leaving a coating of fresh snow and the threat for a few slick spots.

Snow showers will shut down by Saturday, with a nice mix of clouds and sunshine returning.

