  • Gusty winds, drop in temps following strong storms

    Updated:

    It will be an extremely windy day Wednesday as cold air rushes into the region following storms Tuesday night.

    RELATED: Reports of damage follow line of strong thunderstorms in area

    Related Headlines

    A few power outages and downed trees will be possible with some of the stronger wind gusts.

    Temperatures will drop from near 60 degrees Wednesday morning into the lower 30s by the evening.

    Rain showers will be on and off Wednesday.

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    Flood and wind advisories are in effect for parts of the area.

    The rain will mix with snow during the afternoon as the colder air moves into the area. There will be no snow accumulation.

    Winds will ease a bit Wednesday night, but wind chills will be in the teens by Thursday morning.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Valerie Smock
         		 Kevin Benson
         		 Click to Download
     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Gusty winds, drop in temps following strong storms

  • Headline Goes Here

    New policy set for city employees dealing with domestic abuse

  • Headline Goes Here

    DA Zappala: February officer-involved shooting death was ‘justified'

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police find missing man who hasn't taken medication

  • Headline Goes Here

    Low turnout for Pirates home opener