It will be an extremely windy day Wednesday as cold air rushes into the region following storms Tuesday night.
A few power outages and downed trees will be possible with some of the stronger wind gusts.
Temperatures will drop from near 60 degrees Wednesday morning into the lower 30s by the evening.
Rain showers will be on and off Wednesday.
Flood and wind advisories are in effect for parts of the area.
50 mph wind gusts today. 55+ mph gusts in the mountains.— Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) April 4, 2018
Full forecast on Channel 11 Morning News from 4:30-7am. pic.twitter.com/tzH2bMddCT
Flood Advisory continues. Watch for runoff near streams, creeks, low-lying areas causing high water.— Scott Harbaugh (@WPXIScott) April 4, 2018
Updating your forecast for Channel 11 Morning News at 4:30 am. pic.twitter.com/xGs8DSTFlU
The rain will mix with snow during the afternoon as the colder air moves into the area. There will be no snow accumulation.
Winds will ease a bit Wednesday night, but wind chills will be in the teens by Thursday morning.
