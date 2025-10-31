Gusty winds, falling temperatures expected during trick-or-treat

Damp, chilly weather will stick around early Friday with many areas waking up to wind chills near freezing.

A few scattered showers will also be possible through mid-morning Friday, with gradual clearing and some peeks of sunshine through the afternoon.

Wind gusts of 20 to 35mph will continue through the day, and it will still be breezy as kids head out for trick-or-treating. Temperatures will slowly fall into the upper 40s, so make sure kids are layered up beneath their costumes.

