  • Gusty winds in place through day Monday

    PITTSBURGH - There will be gusty winds through the day Monday.

    It will be a party sunny and cool day with high temperatures in the mid-40s. Winds will gust to 30 mph at times Monday keeping a chill in the air.

    Tuesday will be the coolest day of the week with temperatures struggling to get out of the 30s during the day.

    Much warmer air rolls back in during the middle of the week, with rain showers returning by Thursday.

