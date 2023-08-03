Hazy, humid Thursday; isolated shower, storm possible after lunch

PITTSBURGH — It will be another hazy day Thursday as smoke from Canadian wildfires will stick with us. The smoke is expected to remain aloft, meaning air quality will not be a concern.

Humidity will tick up through the day with a stray shower or storm possible after lunch. Most areas will not see rain.

Muggy weather continues Friday, along with showers and an isolated storm early afternoon and evening. A few storms could bring brief heavy downpours.

