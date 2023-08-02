Hazy with highs in the 80s Wednesday

PITTSBURGH — We’ll see a hazy sky again as the smoke lingers in the area from the western Canadian wildfires through Wednesday. It will stay aloft and not cause any issues for air quality in our area. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

Thursday the heat and humidity will increase with a chance of a few showers and a storm is possible to close out the work week but overall, the extended forecast should be mostly dry through Sunday night.

