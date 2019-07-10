PITTSBURGH - Hot and humid is on the docket for Wednesday afternoon.
You can't rule out a stray shower or thunderstorm during the afternoon and evening, but most areas will see very little rain with high temperatures pushing to near 90 degrees late in the day.
Thursday will bring scattered showers and storms. There will be a risk of strong to severe storms in the afternoon with damaging wind gusts as the primary threats.
Small hail and heavy downpours will also be possible.
