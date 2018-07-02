  • Heat, humidity continue with few storms possible Monday

    Hot and humid weather will stay in the area through the middle of the week.

    High temperatures will once again close in on 90 degrees Monday afternoon, with the heat index between 94 and 98 degrees in the late afternoon and early evening.

    Several areas will see a cooling shower or thunderstorm Monday. Any rain that falls won't last long, but brief periods of heavy rain are possible where a thunderstorm forms during the afternoon and evening.

    Widespread severe weather is not expected, but one or two of the storms that pop up Monday could produce wind gusts in excess of 40 mph.

