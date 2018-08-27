  • Heat, humidity continues through mid-week

    On Monday night, a partly cloudy sky will prevail with patchy fog and temperatures in the low 70s. 

    Tuesday will also be hot and humid with high temperatures near 90 degrees and heat index values in the low to mid-90s.

    While we won't reach record highs, it will still be steamy if you spend time outside.

    Wednesday night into Thursday, showers and storms will move through from the north. 

    Late summer heat will be swept away later this week as a "cool" front moves through the area, bringing a chance for showers and storms-and, more comfortable weather. 

