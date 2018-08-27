On Monday night, a partly cloudy sky will prevail with patchy fog and temperatures in the low 70s.
Tuesday will also be hot and humid with high temperatures near 90 degrees and heat index values in the low to mid-90s.
Related Headlines
DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
While we won't reach record highs, it will still be steamy if you spend time outside.
Wednesday night into Thursday, showers and storms will move through from the north.
Late summer heat will be swept away later this week as a "cool" front moves through the area, bringing a chance for showers and storms-and, more comfortable weather.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}