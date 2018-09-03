  • Heat, humidity for Labor Day, showers, storms possible

    PITTSBURGH - Hot, hot, hot.  Temperatures will once again climb to near 90 degrees this afternoon.  The humidity will make it feel like mid-90s across much of the area.

    Make sure you have plenty of water on hand for holiday picnics and barbeques.  A few areas might be lucky enough to see a cooling, shower or storm, but most areas will not see rain today.

    The hot, muggy conditions will continue into the middle of the week with shower and thunderstorm chances really picking up by Thursday.

     

     

