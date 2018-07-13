  • Heat, humidity return Friday ahead of possible weekend storms

    It will be a very warm and muggy weekend.

    Humidity will start to creep up this afternoon, but you'll really notice the humidity this weekend as high temperatures push into the upper 80s.  

    A stray shower or storm is possible Saturday afternoon and evening across the area.  There is a better chance of scattered showers and storms Sunday through Tuesday.  

    Some of the rainfall with the storms early next week could bring rounds of heavy rain.  Parts of the area will see up to 3" of rain through Tuesday.

