It will be a very warm and muggy weekend.
DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
Related Headlines
Humidity will start to creep up this afternoon, but you'll really notice the humidity this weekend as high temperatures push into the upper 80s.
A stray shower or storm is possible Saturday afternoon and evening across the area. There is a better chance of scattered showers and storms Sunday through Tuesday.
Some of the rainfall with the storms early next week could bring rounds of heavy rain. Parts of the area will see up to 3" of rain through Tuesday.
TRENDING NOW:
- Shoppers report issues, long lines due to Build-A-Bear Workshop 'Pay Your Age' promotion
- Antwon Rose to be celebrated on what would have been 18th birthday
- Emmys 2018: Netflix topples HBO in battle for nominations
- RAW VIDEO: Woman accused of starving dog
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}