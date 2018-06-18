  • Heat, humidity will continue into Monday

    It will be hot and humid again on Monday

    An Air Quality Alert has been issued for much of the area as ground level ozone levels will impact those with respiratory ailments, young children and the elderly.  

    Humidity will increase during the afternoon and evening hours through Monday.  

    It will turn hot and very humid tonight and Monday with high temperatures in the 90s and the heat index in the mid 90s during the mid to late afternoon hours.  

    A front will produce showers and storms late Monday into Tuesday and the temperature will be closer to the the average of around 80 degrees for the balance of the week.

