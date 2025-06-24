Heat wave continues Tuesday, will feel like 100+ degrees with humidity

PITTSBURGH — The extreme heat continues as temperatures push into the mid-90s this afternoon, and heat indices will top 100 degrees in many areas.

The National Weather Service has issued an Extreme Heat Warning for Allegheny, Butler, Beaver, Washington and portions of Westmoreland and Fayette counties through Wednesday evening as heat indices up to 105 are possible in these locations. A Heat Advisory has been issued for Armstrong, Indiana, Greene, Clarion, Venango, Forest, and the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties through Wednesday evening as heat indices could reach 102 degrees.

The heat will continue to build with some of the hottest temperatures and heat indices on the way for today. Highs will soar into the mid-90s with higher humidity making it feel more like 100+ degrees. A few pop-up showers could be possible late afternoon and evening. We will have a better chance of afternoon and evening scattered showers and storms from Wednesday through Sunday. Any storm that develops could produce lightning, strong winds and heavy rain that may be slow-moving.

Make sure to stay safe in the heat! Please take precautions: limit time outside and avoid overexertion during the heat of the day. Drink plenty of water. If you have to be outside, take breaks when you can and wear lightweight, light-colored clothes. Don’t forget to keep your pets cool and out of the heat, too!

Get the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group