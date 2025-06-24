Heat wave continues Tuesday with temperatures topping out in the 90s

PITTSBURGH — Our June heat wave continues today with another day topping out in the 90s but feeling more like 100+ degrees when you factor in the humidity.

An Extreme Heat Warning continues for Allegheny, Butler, Beaver, Washington and portions of Westmoreland and Fayette counties through Wednesday evening as heat indices could reach up to 105 possible in these locations. A Heat Advisory is in effect for Armstrong, Indiana, Greene, Clarion, Venango, Forest, and the ridges of Westmoreland and Fayette counties as heat indices could reach 102 degrees.

Temperatures could reach 90 degrees or hotter right through Friday. Please take precautions; limit time outside and overexertion during the heat of the day and drink plenty of water. If you have to be outside, take breaks when you can and wear light-weight, light-colored clothes.

Scattered afternoon showers and storms will cool things off a bit the second half of the week, but temperatures will still push close to 90 degrees.

