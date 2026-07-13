Heat wave incoming: temperatures will hit the 90s this week

PITTSBURGH — Get ready for another heat wave! Tonight’s temperatures will be seasonable, but highs Tuesday shoot back into the low 90s.

Each day from Tuesday through Friday will feature highs around or above 90 degrees, with the hottest day likely being Wednesday. The heat index (feels-like temperature) will be in the mid to upper 90s almost each afternoon, with not much relief coming until the weekend.

Unfortunately, active weather may return Saturday as a front presses south and interacts with a humid, unstable air mass. At this point, Saturday appears more active than Sunday before some much-needed relief from the heat next week.

Highs in the 90s this week will drop closer to 80 degrees by next Monday. Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 through the weekend as we track the next threat for strong storms.

Heat Index as of 7/13/2026 Heat Index as of 7/13/2026 (WPXI/WPXI)

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