PITTSBURGH - Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches are possible over the weekend. Flash flooding is not expected at this time.
Showers and stronger downpours will accompany breezy conditions, especially in the ridges east of Pittsburgh.
Temperatures in the 60s are expected on Sunday. Dry weather returns for Sunday afternoon into Monday.
