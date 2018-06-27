  • Heavy downpours, damaging winds possible with storms Wednesday

    Showers and storms will disrupt plans Wednesday.

    Look for several rounds of rain Wednesday, with a few severe thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening.

    The strongest storms will be capable of bringing heavy downpours and damaging winds.

    This is a complicated system, and the forecast could change quickly as storms start to move in.

