Showers and storms will disrupt plans Wednesday.
STORM TRACKER: Rain showers, storms moving into the area Wednesday
Look for several rounds of rain Wednesday, with a few severe thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening.
The strongest storms will be capable of bringing heavy downpours and damaging winds.
This is a complicated system, and the forecast could change quickly as storms start to move in.
