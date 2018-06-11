Heavy rain causes road closures in Washington, Westmoreland counties

Drivers trying to make their way through Washington or Westmoreland counties Monday likely ran into detours due to road closures.
According to PennDOT, nearly a dozen roads were closed because of standing water or debris.
Washington County
- State Route 837 is closed between Kennedy Road and Hi View Drive/Huston Run Rd in Union Twp. due to debris on the roadway.
- Little Mingo Creek Road is closed between beagle Club Road and Mingo Creek Rd in Nottingham Twp. due to flooding.
- Courtney Hill Road is closed between Patterson Road and SR 837 in Union Twp. due to flooding. When the road flooded in February, a police officer was rescued after his vehicle became stranded.
Westmoreland County
- State Route 906 is closed both directions between Vance Dei Cas Hwy to Turkey Hollow Rd. in Rostraver Twp. due to debris on roadway.
- State Route 993 is closed between Haywood Rd and Baker School Rd in North Huntingdon Twp. due to debris on roadway.
- Yukon Road/Derr Road is closed at the intersection of Derr Road in Sewickley Twp. due to flooding.
- Webster Hollow Road/Salem Church Road is closed between SR 51 and Markle Rd. in Rostraver Twp. due to flooding.
- Fitz Hollow Road is closed between Reduction Rd and Skyline Drive in South Huntingdon Twp. due to flooding.
- Ruffsdale Road/Buttermore Ave/Old Bethany Road is closed between Plastic Factory Road in Hempfield Twp. and Bridge St/Hunker Waltz Mill Road in New Stanton due to flooding.
