Heavy rain, gusty winds stick around early; afternoon should dry out with warm, humid conditions

PITTSBURGH — Parts of the area picked up quite a bit of rain yesterday, especially from Pittsburgh and points north. Areas of fog have developed this morning where skies cleared out overnight. However, the first round of rain is already moving through, heaviest for areas south of Pittsburgh initially.

We’ll see the heaviest rain gradually shift south to north this morning with rain by noon being mainly limited to our I-80 counties. Severe weather is not expected but heavy rain and some gusty winds are possible.

This afternoon will feature lots of dry time with warm and humid conditions prevailing. The next disturbance will interact with those ingredients to bring us more storms this evening and tonight. Some storms could be strong with damaging wind gusts the primary concern, but repeated rounds of heavy rain could also result in localized flooding. Weather should quiet down overnight before another round of scattered showers Monday. It still looks mainly dry for the holiday!

