PITTSBURGH - Expect the heaviest rain to fall overnight and into Friday.
Thunder is possible but no severe weather is expected at this time.
Along with the rain, it will be rather gusty.
Winds could gust to 30 mph in spots.
Temperatures will rise overnight from the mid-40s to the mid-50s by sunrise.
Highs on Friday will reach the low 60s with spotty rain around. It will turn colder into the weekend.
