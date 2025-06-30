Heavy rain from thunderstorms could lead to localized flooding Monday

PITTSBURGH — Heavy rain from thunderstorms could lead to localized flooding.

Showers and storms will be scattered during the afternoon and evening with several rounds possible. Any storm that does form will be capable of producing heavy rain and damaging winds. Repeated rounds of heavy rain could lead to localized flooding.

A Flood Watch has been issued for most of the area until 10 p.m.

Flood Watch (6/30/25)

Showers and spotty storms will stay with us during the day on Tuesday. While storms are not expected to be as strong, any storm could bring more rounds of unneeded heavy rain.

We’ll get a break on Wednesday with a few afternoon showers and storms on Thursday. The Fourth of July currently looks dry, but it will be very warm and muggy.

Get the latest forecast on Channel 11 News. Download the Severe Weather Team 11 App for the latest updates and alerts.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group