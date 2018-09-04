PITTSBURGH - Temperatures reached the low 90s on Labor Day, marking the second day in a row in the 90s.
The high heat and high humidity will continue over the next few days, with heat index values ranging from 95 to 100 degrees. Take heat precautions if you’re outside.
Tonight, lows will be in the low 70s with areas of fog. The fog could be dense in spots, with visibility reduced below one mile.
Tuesday and Wednesday will bring a partly cloudy sky with temperatures in the 90s.
While an isolated shower or thunderstorm can’t be ruled out Wednesday, the better chance of more widespread rain and thunder will come Thursday as a cold front moves in.
We’ll see a slight drop in the humidity as we round out the work week.
