High temperatures struggling to get into the double digits through Saturday

The bitter cold is hanging on for the next couple of days. Temperatures will be steady in the teens this afternoon before dropping below zero tonight.

Calming winds, fresh snow on the ground and partially clearing skies will allow temperatures to dip near -10 degrees in some neighborhoods, especially if you live in a sheltered valley. Wind chills won’t be a huge factor Friday, but temperatures will stay over 20 degrees below average.

Temps may end up even colder Saturday morning, which means two consecutive record lows will be set.

We will see a little recovery in temperature next week, but the more optimistic scenario is getting to around freezing next Wednesday. By late next week, another blast of cold air will approach with no signs of any sustained warm spell coming any time soon. Because of that, river ice will likely continue to thicken and may increase the potential for river flooding later in February.

If there is any good news, no significant snow is on the horizon, at least not anytime soon.

