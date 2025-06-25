High temps to top out around 90 with chance for showers, storms

PITTSBURGH — High temperatures will top out around 90 degrees this afternoon with the chance for scattered showers and storms back in the forecast.

Any storm that develops could produce lightning, damaging winds and heavy rain that may be slow to move. Streams, creeks and flood-prone areas will need to be watched over the next several days.

The Extreme Heat Warning and Heat Advisory areas for our area will be in effect until 5 p.m.. Make sure to stay safe in the heat! Drink plenty of water, take breaks when you can and wear lightweight, light-colored clothes. Don’t forget to keep your pets cool and out of the heat, too!

