Highs in the upper 70s Tuesday; stray showers possible

PITTSBURGH — It will be a pretty spectacular Tuesday with highs in the upper 70s to near 80 degrees. A few stray showers are possible later in the day, but most of the area will be dry. Smoke from western Canadian wildfires will give the sky a hazy appearance for part of the day, but the smoke will be elevated and not be a concern for air quality.

Humidity will creep back into the area later in the day Wednesday. Thursday, the heat and humidity will increase with a chance of a few showers and storms to close out the work week.

