PITTSBURGH - Update 3:44 p.m. - Thunderstorms capable of producing strong gusty winds and hail are moving south to north in our eastern counties right now.
Thunderstorms capable of producing strong gusty winds and hail are moving south to north in our eastern counties right now. Watch for storms to continue to develop across the Pittsburgh area through the evening. #wpxi #wpxistorm pic.twitter.com/tUHwCM85m7— Stephanie Allison (@StephAllisonWx) April 20, 2019
Watch for storms to continue to develop across the Pittsburgh area through the evening.
You will not need the umbrella all day as there will be dry times with some sunshine; highs will reach the mid-60s. Rain chance increase again later Saturday afternoon and evening.
Not a washout today expect some dry times, especially late morning through early afternoon with some breaks for sun. More rain late afternoon into the evening with a chance of isolated thunder. Latest forecast on Channel 11 Morning News. @wpxi pic.twitter.com/x5ImfElkh8— Stephanie Allison (@StephAllisonWx) April 20, 2019
There is a small chance for some thunder later in the day if we get enough instability during the day.
There will be cooler air for Easter Sunday with mostly cloudy conditions and a chance for a few stray showers in the morning. Highs will reach the mid to upper 50s.
Above average temperatures return for the start of the next workweek.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for updated timing of when rain will impact your plans.
