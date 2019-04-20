PITTSBURGH - Keep the umbrella handy as the next cold front approaches today and showers lingers into the start of the weekend.
It's a mild day but not as warm with clouds and breezy conditions. Scattered rain showers are expected to continue this afternoon and evening with pockets of moderate rain at times.
There is a very limited chance for thunder this afternoon, the main weather risk today is brief downpours and gusty winds.
Cooler air will get ushered in for the weekend. Saturday expect lingering rain showers at times with mostly dry conditions for Easter Sunday.
