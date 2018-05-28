UPDATE 5:21 p.m. - A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for Armstrong County until 6 p.m.
Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking the storm right NOW on 11 News.
Related Headlines
Sunshine and muggy conditions will be around Monday as temperatures push into the mid to upper-80s.
DOWNLOAD: SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
Anyone outside for Memorial Day plans should remember to use SPF 30 or higher.
Very warm, muggy conditions can quickly lead to dehydration. Make sure to drink plenty of water.
A stray shower will cool off one or two areas Monday afternoon, but most locations will not see rain.
STORM TRACKER: Few stray showers for Memorial Day
It will continue to be very warm and muggy the next couple of days, with shower and thunderstorm chances increasing by Wednesday through the latter part of the week.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}