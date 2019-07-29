PITTSBURGH - Grab your sunscreen and your umbrella if you're heading out Monday. It will turn hot and humid with highs in the upper 80s.
Monday morning, we'll see a mostly clear sky with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s. A shower or thunderstorm could pop up Monday afternoon and any storm that does form will be capable of producing heavy downpours and gusty winds.
Widespread thunderstorms will move through Tuesday as a cold front pushes in. Some of the storms on Tuesday could be strong to severe with damaging wind gusts and small hail.
