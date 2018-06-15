Heat and humidity are on the way for the weekend.
Mugginess will start to be felt late Saturday afternoon. By Sunday afternoon, it will be hot and humid with high temperatures near 90 degrees.
The humidity will make it feel more like 92 to 97 degrees.
A stray shower or thunderstorm could cool things off Saturday night and Sunday, but much of the area will remain rain-free though the weekend.
