  • Humid Monday with stray showers, storms

    PITTSBURGH -

    It will be a very warm and humid day Monday, with high temperatures approaching the upper 80s.

    With the humidity, it will feel like 90 to 92 degrees during the afternoon.

    A stray shower or storm could cool things off, but most areas will not see rain.

    The heat and humidity continues Tuesday with high temperatures near 90 degrees.

