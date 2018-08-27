It will be a very warm and humid day Monday, with high temperatures approaching the upper 80s.
With the humidity, it will feel like 90 to 92 degrees during the afternoon.
A stray shower or storm could cool things off, but most areas will not see rain.
The heat and humidity continues Tuesday with high temperatures near 90 degrees.
