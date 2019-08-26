  • Humidity, clouds will increase Monday

    Updated:

    You'll need the sunglasses for Monday and umbrellas for Tuesday.

    We'll squeeze out one more dry, comfortable day before rain chances return for the Tuesday morning commute.

    Sunshine will mix with clouds Monday and it will be another very comfortable day with low humidity.

    Highs will reach into the mid and upper 70s in the afternoon.  

    A warm front will push clouds into the area late Monday with rain showers slowly developing overnight.

    While it will not be a washout Tuesday, scattered rain showers will be possible on and off through the day.  You'll notice a bit more humidity, too, through the middle of the week.

