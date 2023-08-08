Humidity decreases Tuesday; mix of clouds and sun with highs near 80

PITTSBURGH — It will feel like a whole new world Tuesday.

Humidity will gradually decrease through the day, bringing more comfortable conditions back to the area. There will be a nice mix of sun and clouds as highs push close to 80 degrees.

Better sleeping weather returns Tuesday night with temps down near 60. Wednesday looks spectacular with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s.

The next system brings another round of showers and storms on Wednesday and Thursday. The Thursday morning commute could be impacted by wet weather.

