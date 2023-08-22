Humidity drops Tuesday; mix of clouds, sun with highs near 80

PITTSBURGH — You’ll notice a change in how the air feels throughout the day Tuesday.

Humidity levels drop through the day, setting up a nice afternoon for after-school sports practice or a walk in the park. There will be a nice mix of sun and clouds with highs near 80 degrees.

A brief shower is possible Wednesday, otherwise, the next best chance for wet weather arrives early Thursday with impacts to the morning commute.

Scattered showers and a few storms will be with us to close out the work week before a cooler, less humid weekend sets up across the area.

