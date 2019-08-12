  • Humidity, heat will increase for start of week

    PITTSBURGH - After an absolutely fantastic weekend of pleasant, comfortable weather thanks to a northerly wind, the wind will now shift from the south and southwest, causing the humidity and heat to increase rapidly on Monday.

    High temperatures will move quickly into the mid and upper 80s with the dew point moving sharply higher into the 60s.

    Widespread showers and storms including some stronger downpours will move in for Tuesday and linger into Wednesday.

