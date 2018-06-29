Patchy fog will limit visibility Friday morning, so use low beams if you encounter fog.
Sunshine will greet us throughout the day with temperatures climbing from the low 60s Friday morning to the upper 80s this afternoon.
The humidity will increase into the weekend with heat index values on Saturday in the mid- to upper 90s and nearing triple digits on Sunday. Air temperatures will be in the low 90s both days. Take heat precautions if you're spending time outside.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest on any heat advisories this weekend.
