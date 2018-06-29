  • Humidity increases as temperatures climb through the weekend

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    Patchy fog will limit visibility Friday morning, so use low beams if you encounter fog.

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    Related Headlines

    Sunshine will greet us throughout the day with temperatures climbing from the low 60s Friday morning to the upper 80s this afternoon. 

    The humidity will increase into the weekend with heat index values on Saturday in the mid- to upper 90s and nearing triple digits on Sunday. Air temperatures will be in the low 90s both days. Take heat precautions if you're spending time outside. 

    Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for the latest on any heat advisories this weekend.

    TRENDING NOW:

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories