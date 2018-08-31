  • Humidity increasing for Labor Day weekend; few showers, storms possible

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Patchy fog will slow Friday’s morning commute in parts of the area.

    Watch for quickly changing visibility as fog will be more likely in valley areas and along rivers.

    Related Headlines

    DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    Humidity will crank higher through the day Friday. That mugginess will be around through the holiday weekend and most of next week.

    High temperatures will push into the mid and upper-80s for the Labor Day weekend with the heat index into the 90s Sunday and Monday.

    A few cooling showers and thunderstorms will cross the region Saturday through Monday with locally heavy rain. The vast majority of the weekend, however, will be dry.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     
     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories