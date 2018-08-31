PITTSBURGH - Patchy fog will slow Friday’s morning commute in parts of the area.
Watch for quickly changing visibility as fog will be more likely in valley areas and along rivers.
Humidity will crank higher through the day Friday. That mugginess will be around through the holiday weekend and most of next week.
High temperatures will push into the mid and upper-80s for the Labor Day weekend with the heat index into the 90s Sunday and Monday.
A few cooling showers and thunderstorms will cross the region Saturday through Monday with locally heavy rain. The vast majority of the weekend, however, will be dry.
