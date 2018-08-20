The humidity will begin to creep back up overnight.
On Monday, an isolated shower is possible in the afternoon, however most places will stay dry.
On Tuesday, expect showers at times, including a few heavier downpours, especially in the afternoon before a cold front crosses the region late Tuesday.
A lingering shower may occur in a few spots on Wednesday and temperatures will begin running cooler than average.
