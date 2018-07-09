Humidity will slowly return late Monday with a few showers and storms possible Tuesday.
DOWNLOAD THE SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
Related Headlines
It will be another sunny, warm day Monday, but you'll notice an uptick in humidity late this afternoon and this evening. Dew points will slowly rise into the 60s later today making the air feel a bit more uncomfortable.
Scattered showers and storms will break out during the day Tuesday. One of two of the storms could be strong with 40+ mph wind gusts and brief heavy rain.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for updated timing and tracking on showers and storms Tuesday.
TRENDING NOW:
- Fans at Jimmy Buffett concert report "gridlock" at gates, long lines
- 4 boys evacuated from Thai cave in mission to save soccer team, coach
- Mt. Lebanon police apologize for offensive word in crime alert
- RAW VIDEO: Viewer video shows intense flames in McKees Rocks fire
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}