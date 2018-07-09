  • Humidity returns ahead of rain showers

    Humidity will slowly return late Monday with a few showers and storms possible Tuesday.

    It will be another sunny, warm day Monday, but you'll notice an uptick in humidity late this afternoon and this evening.  Dew points will slowly rise into the 60s later today making the air feel a bit more uncomfortable.

    Scattered showers and storms will break out during the day Tuesday.  One of two of the storms could be strong with 40+ mph wind gusts and brief heavy rain.

    Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for updated timing and tracking on showers and storms Tuesday.

