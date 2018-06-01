  • Humidity will fuel another round of wet weather Friday

    Updated:
    PITTSBURGH -

    Summerlike humidity will fuel another round of wet weather Friday, possibly soaking your outdoor plans.

    Showers and slow-moving storms will pass through during the afternoon and evening. 

    Related Headlines

    DOWNLOAD: SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP

    Any storm that develops could tap into the tropical air in our area, causing heavy rain and localized flooding.

    Isolated severe storms with damaging wind gusts are also possible. 

    STORM TRACKER: Rain moving into the area through Friday

    Outdoor graduation ceremonies and parties may need to be postponed or moved indoors.

    Our team of meteorologists will be tracking the wet weather, and will keep you updated throughout the day. 

    Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for updates online and on Channel 11 News.

    Severe Weather Team 11
         		 Stephen Cropper
         		 Scott Harbaugh
     
    Kevin Benson
         		 Danielle Dozier
         		 Click to Download
     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Humidity will fuel another round of wet weather Friday

  • Headline Goes Here

    Neighbor talks about shooting pit bull as it attacked girl

  • Headline Goes Here

    Alberto begins to dissipate, leaving deaths, flooding behind

  • Headline Goes Here

    Historic building renovation part of bigger revitalization effort

  • Headline Goes Here

    Police searching for murder suspect considered to be armed and dangerous