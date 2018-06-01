Summerlike humidity will fuel another round of wet weather Friday, possibly soaking your outdoor plans.
Showers and slow-moving storms will pass through during the afternoon and evening.
Related Headlines
DOWNLOAD: SEVERE WEATHER TEAM 11 APP
Any storm that develops could tap into the tropical air in our area, causing heavy rain and localized flooding.
Isolated severe storms with damaging wind gusts are also possible.
STORM TRACKER: Rain moving into the area through Friday
Outdoor graduation ceremonies and parties may need to be postponed or moved indoors.
Our team of meteorologists will be tracking the wet weather, and will keep you updated throughout the day.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 for updates online and on Channel 11 News.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}