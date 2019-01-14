PITTSBURGH - Temperatures in the lower 20s Monday morning could create icy areas where roads were damp while snow fell Sunday afternoon.
There won't be much recovery in temperatures during the day as highs barely push into the 30s.
Related Headlines
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Chilly air will be with us the next couple of days, with a few snow showers late Tuesday night and Wednesday.
Severe Weather Team 11 is already tracking the potential for a bigger winter weather system for the weekend. A lot is still uncertain, including the exact track of the storm and how much cold air is in place in our area.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}