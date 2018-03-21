Icy spots possible after record snowfall

UPDATE 5:30 p.m.
Roads are mostly clear, but wet, in Butler County.
There is the possibility of refreeze Wednesday night.
UPDATE 5:05 p.m.
The first crash was reported to Washington County's 911 call center at 5:30 a.m.
Until 2:30 in the afternoon, there were 54 accidents reported, none with major injuries.
UPDATE 5 p.m.
Road conditions are improving in the North Hills.
The Department of Public Works in Ross Township said almost all crews are staying through the night until all roads are cleared and salted.
PennDOT will also have 65 trucks out in Allegheny County throughout the night.
UPDATE 4:55 p.m.
A winter weather advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. for Allegheny, Armstrong, Indiana and Fayette counties.
ORIGINAL STORY:
Record snowfall for Pittsburgh.
A record snowfall of 7.1 inches was set in Pittsburgh today, breaking the old record of 6.5 inches for March 21,1924. Many areas picked up as much as half a foot or more of snow since Tuesday, with some locations reporting nearly 12 inches.
Icy spots will still be a threat Wednesday night and early Thursday as temperatures dip into the 20s. Gusty winds will also push wind chill readings into the teens for the Thursday morning commute.
Look for temperatures to rebound into the low 40s through the afternoon.
