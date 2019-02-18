PITTSBURGH - Clouds will decrease after midnight. Temperatures will fall into the mid-teens.
Watch for icy spots early Tuesday as temperatures fall into the teens.
Wet roads and untreated surfaces could be slick, especially bridges and overpasses.
High temperatures Tuesday will struggle to get back to 32 degrees, and the cold will set the stage for another icy morning commute Wednesday.
Snow will develop before sunrise Wednesday morning, and continue for several hours before mixing with freezing rain and rain as temperatures climb.
Right now, Severe Weather Team 11 is tracking higher snow totals from Butler south, with less snow north toward I-80. By mid-morning Wednesday, a mix of freezing rain and sleet on top of the snow will be possible.
This is a very complicated system, and our team is working to pin down when and where the worst conditions will be. Stay with Channel 11 News, and 11 at 11, for the latest updates.
