PITTSBURGH - Watch for leftover icy areas on your way out the door Monday.
It will be a cloudy day with patchy drizzle or a light snow shower. Temperatures will hover at or below freezing much of the day as roads dry out with the help of northwest winds.
We’re monitoring road conditions as we track patchy drizzle and a few light snow showers -- on Channel 11 Morning News.
Skies will clear a bit Monday night, allowing temperatures to drop into the teens.
It will be a mostly sunny but cold day Tuesday, with high temperatures in the lower 30s.
Another winter storm moves in Wednesday morning, spreading a wintry mix of snow, freezing rain and sleet into the area.
