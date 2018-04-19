A few isolated icy spots will be possible early Friday, as temperatures fall below freezing.
It will still be breezy, with wind chills in the low 20s as you head out the door to the bus
The winter chill will be winding down as temperatures will rebound near 50 degrees Friday and Saturday, then climb into the 60s Sunday through next week.
It will be also be dry with a stretch of sunny days in the forecast.
