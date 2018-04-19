  • Icy spots possible early Friday

    Updated:

    A few isolated icy spots will be possible early Friday, as temperatures fall below freezing.

    It will still be breezy, with wind chills in the low 20s as you head out the door to the bus 

    The winter chill will be winding down as temperatures will rebound near 50 degrees Friday and Saturday, then climb into the 60s Sunday through next week.

    It will be also be dry with a stretch of sunny days in the forecast. 

    Icy spots possible early Friday

    Freezing temperatures arrive Tuesday night, making wet roads icy

    Icy spots Tuesday morning after light snow overnight

    Winter chill will stick around at least 1 more day

    Few more showers, snow expected for holiday weekend