PITTSBURGH - It will be a clear, cold start to the day Tuesday.
Watch for icy spots early as temperatures will be in the teens in much of the area.
Related Headlines
Sunshine will push high temperatures back to 32 degrees, and the cold will set the stage for another snowy, icy morning commute Wednesday.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App. You can also follow WPXI on Facebook and Twitter.
Snow will develop before sunrise Wednesday morning and continue for several hours before mixing with freezing rain and rain as temperatures climb.
A few inches of snow are possible during the morning commute before snow begins to change to a mix. The wintry mix will eventually change to rain Wednesday afternoon, but dangerous travel will be likely Wednesday morning before warmer air works into the region.
This is a very complicated system, and Severe Weather Team 11 is working to pin down when and where the worst conditions will be. Stay with Channel 11 News for the latest updates.
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}