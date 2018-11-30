PITTSBURGH - Patchy light rain and light freezing rain will move through the area Friday morning leading to icy areas on untreated surfaces.
If you want to receive BREAKING ALERTS, please download our WPXI News App.
Related Headlines
Temperatures will stay near the freezing mark through early morning before jumping into the mid and upper 30s by mid-morning.
Icy areas will be possible as roads are cold from temperatures in recent days. Most of the daylight hours will be dry with just a stray shower from time to time.
Steadier rain returns Saturday with much of the area seeing a half inch of rain or more to start the weekend. Sunday looks mostly dry and much warmer with highs near 60 degrees.
Stay with Severe Weather Team 11 as we update the forecast.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}