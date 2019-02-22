PITTSBURGH - Watch for isolated icy spots Friday morning as temperatures will be near freezing heading out the door.
Some of the runoff from melting snow could have frozen in some of the colder areas overnight.
Enjoy a break in our active weather pattern Friday, but gear up for periods of rain and wind this weekend.
A strong storm system will bring rain back into the area Saturday, with the chance of thunderstorms Saturday night.
This storm will also bring the threat of wind gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph Sunday. The high winds, plus saturated ground, could bring down small trees and cause power outages.
Our team of meteorologists will track this storm hour-by-hour, updating the timing and threats for your area. Severe Weather Team 11 is also tracking the impacts this system will have on the upcoming Pens-Flyers Stadium Series game in Philadelphia.
