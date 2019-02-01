Watch for icy spots tonight and early Saturday.
Wet roads, sidewalks and steps will refreeze if not treated, as temperatures hold in the teens.
Related Headlines
We want to know how long you were stuck in traffic today because of the snow. Click here to vote in our poll.
Fog could reduce visibility in spots as well later tonight, making travel conditions difficult.
We'll get a chance to thaw out this weekend, as temperatures climb above freezing. Saturday's high will jump near 40 F, and by Sunday we'll be pushing 50 F.
Runoff from melting snow will gradually fade too, so you'll get a chance to wash the salt off your car!
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}